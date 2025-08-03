J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $5.59 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,241 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 917 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.90.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

