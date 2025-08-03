J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 408.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $2,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 161,372 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

