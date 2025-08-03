J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 17,824 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,287,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,688.65. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,480,422.50. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $139.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

