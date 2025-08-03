iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
