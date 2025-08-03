iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $140,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after buying an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 340,725 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 221.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $307.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.07 and its 200-day moving average is $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

