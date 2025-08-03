iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

