iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Novus Advisors LLC

Novus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 11.4%

BATS:EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.