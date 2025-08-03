iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 213.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 971,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,146 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

