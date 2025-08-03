iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

