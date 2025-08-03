iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.39 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.