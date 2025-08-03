Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 819,947 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately99% compared to the typical daily volume of 412,096 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $220.11 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

