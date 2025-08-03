Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11,286.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $147,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.69. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

