IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

