IFG Advisory LLC Buys 4,095 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after acquiring an additional 513,058 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,435 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,763,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,084,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

