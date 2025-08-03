Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

