Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $294.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.17 and a 200-day moving average of $291.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,950 shares of company stock worth $19,787,710. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

