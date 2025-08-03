GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,790 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

