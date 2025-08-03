Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Danaher were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Danaher by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

