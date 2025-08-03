Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $142,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Celsius were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,917,770 shares in the company, valued at $842,135,190. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,974 shares of company stock worth $35,158,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Citigroup began coverage on Celsius in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Celsius Trading Down 1.4%

CELH opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 139.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

