Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 1.1% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,543,000 after buying an additional 734,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,732,000 after buying an additional 825,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,146,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,728,000 after buying an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,020,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,325,000 after buying an additional 1,059,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

