Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,739 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,275. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total value of $373,607.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,392,423. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $750.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $701.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

