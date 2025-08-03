Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,375.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,455.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,226.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,707.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

