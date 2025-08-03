Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.