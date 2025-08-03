Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,761 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 173,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $279,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

