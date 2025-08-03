Delta Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

