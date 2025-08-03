Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 841 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,253,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

