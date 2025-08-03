Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

