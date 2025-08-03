Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $500.94 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

