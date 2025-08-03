DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.