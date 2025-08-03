Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $559,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.