Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.41. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.06 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.