Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,002 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

