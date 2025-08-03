Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,422,000 after buying an additional 1,893,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after buying an additional 1,709,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,288 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,601. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

