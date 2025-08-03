Commerce Bank Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 909.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,858,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.