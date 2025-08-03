Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.