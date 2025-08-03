Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $262.26 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.67.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

