Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

