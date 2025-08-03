Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1%

DIS opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

