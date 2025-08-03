Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

