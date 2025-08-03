Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

