Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $55.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 19.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $288.97. The company has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

