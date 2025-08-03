CCLA Investment Management Sells 98,877 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CCLA Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,877 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.6% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $144,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $184.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

