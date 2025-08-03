CCLA Investment Management Buys 1,134 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $158,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $558.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

