Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 248,061 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $306.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.