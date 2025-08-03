Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,261 Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

