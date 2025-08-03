Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 3.2% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

