BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3%

BLK stock opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,040.67 and its 200 day moving average is $981.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

