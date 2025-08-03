Bearing Point Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Bearing Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bearing Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

