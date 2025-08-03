Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in CocaCola by 39.9% in the first quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in CocaCola by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 487,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,867,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KO opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $296.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

