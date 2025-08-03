Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,945 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,178,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.27 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

